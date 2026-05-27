Who's behind this

Hi, I'm Kym.

I moved to Hollywood twenty years ago. I'm a working actor in film and TV (NCIS, S.W.A.T.), a SAG-AFTRA convention delegate, and the author of The Hollywood Survival Guide For Actors.

I built Secret Actor Society because nobody handed me a map. Thousands of decisions go into building this career, and making each of them without guidance cost me years.

So, my husband Andrew and I put everything we've learned - and the knowledge of over 50 industry experts - in one place. And built this community around it to share strategies, support, and motivate one another.

Our mission is to make sure the talented actors make it into the right audition rooms, agencies and networking events. And have the chance to show this industry what they can do. We hope you'll let us share that with you too.