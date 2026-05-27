Secret Actor Society
The business side of acting, taught by working actors and the industry professionals who hire them. Live career strategy sessions twice a month, a casting director Q&A every month, 3,000+ videos, and a community of actors who get it.Start my free 7-day trial
Only $29 a month after your trial. Cancel anytime, no questions asked.
Journey Masterclass Series
Under 18? Get a free year of SAS Basic.Claim My Free Year
New here? Start with this
Our founder, Kym, walks you through what's inside, who it's for, and how it works.
Who's behind this
I moved to Hollywood twenty years ago. I'm a working actor in film and TV (NCIS, S.W.A.T.), a SAG-AFTRA convention delegate, and the author of The Hollywood Survival Guide For Actors.
I built Secret Actor Society because nobody handed me a map. Thousands of decisions go into building this career, and making each of them without guidance cost me years.
So, my husband Andrew and I put everything we've learned - and the knowledge of over 50 industry experts - in one place. And built this community around it to share strategies, support, and motivate one another.
Our mission is to make sure the talented actors make it into the right audition rooms, agencies and networking events. And have the chance to show this industry what they can do. We hope you'll let us share that with you too.
Does this sound like you?
Tap the one that sounds like you.
Start with Kym's 10 Steps To Becoming An Actor, then work through the Journey masterclasses in order. They take you step by step through the whole business - training, materials, reps, auditions, on set - so you're never guessing what comes next.
Your course taught you the craft. Now it's time for the business. Start with How The Film Industry Works (Journey 1) to see how casting, reps, producers and unions actually fit together. Then Marketing Materials That Get You Auditions gets your headshots, reel and profiles ready to send out.
Sign With An Agent And Manager You Love shows you who to pitch and how, and our 2026 agent and manager lists give you the actual names and contact details to send it to.
It's usually the materials, not the rep. Marketing Materials That Get You Auditions fixes your headshots, reel and profiles, and How To Be A Great Client For Your Representation shows you how to get your agent working harder for you.
Performance Preparation and Self Tape Mastery sharpen the work itself, and our live casting director Q&As put you in the room with the people casting the bigger jobs.
Our networking masterclass shows you where and how to build your network without feeling 'schmoozy', and by joining our live casting director sessions you can build relationships with casting over time from the comfort of your own home.
Kevin E. West's Find Your Own Film & TV Opportunities shows you where TV work actually comes from and how to go after it, and our live Q&As are with working film and TV casting directors - ask them directly what gets you in the room.
In one of the most competitive industries in the world, strategy matters. Making the wrong moves can cost you years. Our instructors and guests are working actors, filmmakers and casting professionals - people who have a map to the path you're hoping to walk.
Membership
The videos are the library. The live rooms are the membership.
A live Zoom Q&A with a working film and TV casting director, every month. Ask them anything. Get seen by the people who hire. Learn more →
Twice a month, small group, on Zoom. Share wins, get unstuck, plan your next move with working actors and career strategists. Learn more →
Because the inside game matters as much as the outside one. Led by Patti Troisi. Learn more →
18 masterclasses, over 26 hours, step by step through the whole business of becoming a working actor. Originally commissioned by the actors' union. Learn more →
Casting director interviews, expert Q&As, plus agent and manager lists, pitch templates and checklists you can actually use. Learn more →
Actors at every stage, all over the world. Monthly catch-ups, wins celebrated, questions answered. Learn more →
Learn from the people who hire
Interviewed in depth, or live on Zoom with our members. Here are a few.
Upcoming and recent guests
Fallout, Westworld, Beef and Karate Kid: Legends. Casting Society of America.
Casting associate on all 11 seasons of Modern Family. Casting director on Tapawingo.
Nobody Wants This and New Girl. Currently casting Wake up and Aji.
Jojo Rabbit and The King. Currently casting Viva La Madness, The Sandy Banks and Vows.
A Deadly Adoption, Cold Case, Glass Jaw, Roswell, How to Be a Vampire.
The Boys, Gen V, The Perfect Couple, Monarch, The Winchesters.
Frontier Crucible, The Last Stop in Yuma County, The Standoff at Sparrow Creek, Shelby Oaks.
Ted Lasso, The School for Good and Evil, Damsel, The Outlaws, Brassic.
Breathe, Cancel the Wedding, Queen Moves On, Miss Perfect and Her Monster.
Neighbours casting director for 14 years. President of the Casting Guild of Australia.
Artios winner for The Surrogate. Seven years casting at ABC Primetime.
Artios winner with 300+ credits across TV, film and independent features.
Emmy winner for 30 Rock, Dying for Sex. Former VP of Casting, Disney TV Studios.
Emmy nominee for Inventing Anna. Scandal, Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder.
The Sharknado franchise, plus films for Lionsgate, Lifetime and Tubi.
Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Wife, Your Honor. Former SVP of Casting, CBS Studios.
ER, The West Wing, China Beach, Shameless.
Upcoming and recent guest experts · Learn more
Acting for Animation. Emmy-winning voice actor and director: Tiny Toon Adventures, Cow and Chicken, Rugrats.
Acting on Autopilot. How to use AI to run the business side of your acting career.
Unlimited Reels Masterclass. Founder of The Unbound Actor, producer for Netflix, Channel 4, Sky and Discovery.
Suits LA, Mad About You, Pretty Little Liars
ER, The West Wing, Shameless
The Help, Spotlight, Dallas Buyers Club
Logan, Election, Wedding Crashers
New Girl, Monk, Weeds
The Lord of the Rings, King Kong, Cast Away
Flight, The Hobbit, The Polar Express
Pulp Fiction, The Sessions, Curb Your Enthusiasm
The flagship series
Eighteen masterclasses, over 26 hours, in the order a career actually happens. Commissioned by the actors' union and taught by Kym - a working actor in film and TV (NCIS, S.W.A.T.).
From the members
"Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned pro, SAS has a path to help you achieve success. It is a rare opportunity to be able to learn from professionals who are currently acting in film and television."
"The amount of resources you get for the price is unreal. If you are an actor and you are not on here yet, you are leaving a goldmine of knowledge untouched."
"I have been in L.A. for nearly 10 years, and I have learned so much from her course. I keep sending my friends to her website whenever they ask me for advice."
"One of the best-kept secrets of The Secret Actor Society is the community that they've created. The monthly group meetings remind you that there is support out there and even the smallest of wins matter."
Read more on Trustpilot, Google and the App Store.
Membership
Silver is the library, the guest classes and the mindset work. Gold adds the casting directors and the small group career strategy sessions. Platinum adds a private one-on-one career strategy session every quarter.
Kids under 16 watch the whole library free. Actors 65+ get 50% off Silver. Current and ex service members get 50% off Gold.
Have an actor friend who could use some strategy, support and guidance?
Gift it to them!Give SAS as a gift
Questions
Most acting resources teach the craft. We teach the business - how to get seen, get represented, get auditions and get rehired - and we do it live, with the casting directors and working actors who are in the industry right now. The videos are the library. The live rooms are the membership.
Nobody can promise you auditions, and you should be wary of anyone who does. What we can do is make sure your materials, your representation, your self tapes and your network are at the standard the industry expects - and put you in a room with working casting directors, live, throughout the year.
Everywhere. LA, New York, Atlanta, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and beyond. Our instructors and resources cover the US market in depth and the international markets that feed into it.
Yes, from your account page in a couple of clicks. Full details on the FAQ page.
It's on the FAQ page, along with billing and plan-change questions.
Got a question about the industry itself? Browse our actor questions, answered by Hollywood casting directors.
Not ready yet?
The full masterclass, nearly two hours on shooting self tapes that book, plus my printable Self-Tape Equipment List. Free, just pop in your email.Send me the free class
Seven days free. Every masterclass, every video, and all the lists and how-to guides. If it's not for you, cancel in two clicks.Start my free 7-day trial
Only $29 a month after your trial. Cancel anytime.
Get your free self tape how-to-guide here!
You'll also gain access to our inspo list, which sends weekly strategies to get more auditions, better bookings, expand your network, and so much more!